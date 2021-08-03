Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $27.65 on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

