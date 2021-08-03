Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $7,528,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

