Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY remained flat at $$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 630,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

