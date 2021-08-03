Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,816. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

