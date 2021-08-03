Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

