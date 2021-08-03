Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $92.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.27.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

