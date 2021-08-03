Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.59.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

