Baz Token (BAZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $871.85

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Baz Token has a market cap of $871.85 and $2.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baz Token coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.77 or 1.00065629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00844651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Buying and Selling Baz Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars.

