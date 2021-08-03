BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$62.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$56.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$62.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

