Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.69. The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

