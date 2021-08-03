Berenberg Bank Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.71 ($123.18).

PUM stock opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €98.32.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

