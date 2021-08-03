Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.17 ($169.61).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €133.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

