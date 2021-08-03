Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,080 shares of company stock worth $627,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.