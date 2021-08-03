Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $115,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,567. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

