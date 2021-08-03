Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 189,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,304. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

