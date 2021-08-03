Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $114,921.81 and approximately $115,856.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00100334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,094.83 or 0.99622472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00844344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.