Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $756.64

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $756.64 and last traded at $745.69, with a volume of 116239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $736.47.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

