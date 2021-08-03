Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

