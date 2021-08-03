Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

