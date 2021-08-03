Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

