Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.01 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $532.38 or 0.01396449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,123.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00367847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,807,412 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.