BitCore Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $774,027.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.83 or 0.06517644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.03 or 0.01399991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00362969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00128644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.09 or 0.00596838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00371053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00297070 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

