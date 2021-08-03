Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

