Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

BSM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 8,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,948. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.