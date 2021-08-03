BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,347. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
