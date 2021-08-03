BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

