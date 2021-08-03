BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.