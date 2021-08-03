BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

