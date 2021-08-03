BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,287. The stock has a market cap of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.