Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.