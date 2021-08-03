Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

