BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.42. 215,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,396. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$28.14 and a 52 week high of C$42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

