BMO Capital Markets Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $259.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $281.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 383.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.