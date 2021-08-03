BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.97.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.75.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

