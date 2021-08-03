BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.58. 383,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

