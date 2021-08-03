BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,892,000 after buying an additional 300,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $173.66. 327,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

