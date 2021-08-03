BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 92.1% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.82 on Tuesday, hitting $366.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,500 shares of company stock worth $184,810,371. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

