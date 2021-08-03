BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 522,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,736. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

