BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 143,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,252. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.90.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

