BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €62.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.06.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $30.20 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

