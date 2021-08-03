Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

