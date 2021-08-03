Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 3,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.68. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

