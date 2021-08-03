Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $425.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.