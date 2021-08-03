Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68. Boot Barn has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $89.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

