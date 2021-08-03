Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

