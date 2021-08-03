Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
