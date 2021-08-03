BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.64 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $31.64 million and $1.03 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

