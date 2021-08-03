Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

