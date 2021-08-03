Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in BOX by 2,602.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 382,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 368,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BOX by 140.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 467,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,018 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.