Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,173. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 716.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.