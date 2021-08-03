Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.34. 16,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

