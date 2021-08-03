Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE BHR opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.